Severe weather expected in parts of SC Wednesday. What can we expect in Beaufort County?

While severe weather is in the forecast Wednesday for much of South Carolina, Beaufort County is expected to avoid the brunt of the storm.
Heavy thunderstorms and high winds — along with the slight chance of hail and tornadoes — are possible in the afternoon, but “it looks like most of the activity is going to focus on the Midlands area,” National Weather Service meteorologist James Carpenter said Tuesday.
By the time the storm moves east toward the coast, it is expected to have weakened, he said.
There is still a “slight chance that there could be a isolated severe storm with gusty winds possible” for late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning in Beaufort County, Carpenter said.
“More likely, (the storm) would just be some rain with a little bit of thunder,” he said.
