Spring seems to have sprung early

Beaches, parks and sidewalk cafes were full this weekend with folks enjoying the unseasonably warm and sunny weather that has recently descended on Beaufort County.
Will this lovely weather stay with us?
While he couldn’t promise the early springtime temperatures will stay indefinitely, National Weather Service meteorologist James Carpenter said Sunday that highs in the coming days are likely to remain above the average for late February and early March.
Typically, temperatures top out in the mid-60s this time of year, but Friday and Saturday saw highs in the 80s, according to National Weather Service data.
Beaufort County might not reach that 80-degree mark again this week, but high temperatures are likely to be above 70 during the day, Carpenter said.
“We have reason to believe there is a good chance that temperatures are going to be higher than normal,” he said.
Beach-goers also can expect a relatively dry week, with only a “slight chance (of rain) on Monday night and Wednesday night,” Carpenter said.
