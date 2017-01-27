You might be able to see the International Space Station from Beaufort County tonight

You might be able to catch a glimpse of the the International Space Station this weekend in the Lowcountry.
According to NASA’s app “Spot the Station,” the International Space Station should be visible from Beaufort County for 5 minutes around 6:48 p.m. It should appear just above the horizon to the southwest.
The station will disappear below the horizon to the east-northeast.
The sky should be clear tonight around that time, according to Accuweather.
The space station looks like a big airplane or a bright star moving across the sky, according to NASA’s website.
But it’s moving much faster than an airplane.
The football-field-size station circles the Earth every 90 minutes at a whopping 17,500 miles per hour. The crew gets to watch 16 sunsets and sunrises each day.
If you don’t catch it tonight, here are a couple more chances you can see the station in 2016 from the Bluffton and Beaufort areas:
- Jan. 28, 7:34 p.m. for 2 min
- Jan. 29, 6:42 p.m. for 4 min
- Jan. 30, 7:28 a.m. for < 1 min
- Jan. 31. 6:34 p.m. for 3 min
