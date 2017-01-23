After record-breaking rain totals, clear skies and warmer tempatures in store for Beaufort County

After a gloomy and wet weekend with record-breaking rain in Beaufort County, blue skies and warmer temperatures should move in soon, according to the National Weather Service.
The threat of rain ends around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
On Sunday, the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport recorded 4.19 inches of rain, which is more than three times the daily record for Jan. 22, according to Carl Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. There were no no significant reports of flooding in the area, Barnes said.
“We’ve recorded 6.54 inches of rain so far this January, which is more than double for our typical rainfall for this time,” he said.
Enjoy the next couple days of warm weather with temperatures in the upper 60s, because a cold front is on its way. Forecasters say temperatures should drop around Friday with high temperatures in the 50s.
Here’s the weekly forecast for Beaufort County from the National Weather Service:
Monday
A chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 23 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 10 to 17 mph.
Tuesday night
Clear, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday night
A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
