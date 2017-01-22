Photos: Extreme weather does damage

Downed trees rest on a shed and vehicle belonging to Mike Herington damaged near Baxley, Ga., early Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine)
Lewis Levine
AP
Marilyn Bullard makes her way to her parents home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Branden Camp
AP
A rooster walks by a damaged building on a farm that was hit by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Branden Camp
AP
A tree branch went through the roof into the nursery at Lockhart Church of God in Lauderdale, Miss., when a tornado went through the area late Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)
Paula Merritt
AP
The home of Jeff and Carla Bullard was destroyed by an apparent tornado Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Cook County, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in seven counties that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)
Brendan Farrington
AP
Friends and relatives help the Bullard family recover possessions after an apparent tornado destroyed their home Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Cook County, Ga. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)
Brendan Farrington
AP
Marilyn Bullard walks through what used to be the living room of her parents home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Branden Camp
AP
Ren, who only gave his first name, retrieves clothing from a damaged car parked at a home that was hit by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Branden Camp
AP
Ren, who only gave his first name, cleans up at at a home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Branden Camp
AP
A woman holds a child while walking through a farm that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Branden Camp
AP
A man walks by a row of trees that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Branden Camp
AP
A man walks through a farm that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Branden Camp
AP
The porch is all that is left standing at a home on Lockhart Trailer Court Road in Lauderdale, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Several homes in Lauderdale County were damaged or destroyed after a tornado ripped through the area late Saturday. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)
Paula Merritt
AP
A tree branch went through the roof into the nursery at Lockhart Church of God in Lauderdale, Miss., when a tornado went through the area late Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)
Paula Merritt
AP
A broom rests against a stool next to a demolished mobile home on Lockhart Trailer Court Road in Lauderdale, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Several homes in Lauderdale County were damaged or destroyed after a tornado ripped through the area late Saturday. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)
Paula Merritt
AP
Prince Kirkland, 1, of Hattiesburg takes a nap at the Forrest County Storm Shelter, in Hattiesburg, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Kirkland and his family were displaced after a deadly tornado swept through the Hub City in the early hours of Saturday morning. (Ryan Moore/WDAM-TV, via AP)
Ryan Moore
AP
Fallen trees sit near Zoar United Methodist Church that sustained damage to its steeple Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, near Baxley, Georgia. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine)
Lewis Levine
AP
Neighbor Jason Williams stands on the porch of a home belonging to Lamar Waters of Appling County, Ga., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The roof from a shed which belonged to Waters was blown off early Sunday morning, damaging his chimney and wrapping itself around a tree just outside his home near Baxley, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in seven counties that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine)
Lewis Levine
AP
Storm damage is seen at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Cecil, Ga., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in seven counties that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)
Brendan Farrington
AP
The remains of a house sit in a debris pile along Highway 122 as power line workers repair a downed line Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, near Barney, Ga. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Phil Sears
AP
Jeff Bullard sits in what used to be the foyer of his home as his daughter, Jenny Bullard, looks through debris at their home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Branden Camp
AP
Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boots from her home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Branden Camp
AP
People are reflected in a swimming pool as they work to clean up at a home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Branden Camp
AP
Marilyn Bullard looks through her parents bedroom after the home was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Branden Camp
AP
