Photos: Scenes from a rainy weekend

Storm water rises under a speedboat parked along Bluffton Road on Jan. 17, 2016.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
It was a gray, rainy weekend of Jan. 21-22, 2017 in Beaufort County. Here, National Weather Service radar shows some of the storms as they troop across the Lowcountry on Sunday morning.
Water rushes from a downspout on Hilton Head Island during a gray, rainy weekend of Jan. 21-22, 2017 in Beaufort County.
Droplets of water form on the end of palm fronds on Hilton Head Island on Jan. 22, 2017.
It was a gray, rainy weekend of Jan. 21-22, 2017 in Beaufort County.
It was a gray, rainy weekend of Jan. 21-22, 2017 in Beaufort County.
A construction barrel sits in a water-filled ditch along Bluffton Road on Jan. 17, 2016.
A colony of ants floats in a flooded ditch along Bluffton Road on Jan. 17, 2017.
Water pools in Bluffton's Bluffton Cemetery on Jan. 22, 2017.
It was a gray, rainy weekend of Jan. 21-22, 2017 in Beaufort County.
It was a gray day, but that didn't stop retired Marine Ben King, of Beaufort, from taking his daily walk on Bay Street on Jan. 21, 2017. "The mosquitos are out, and they're hungry," was his only complaint.
