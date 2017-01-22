Lightning strikes thrice in Beaufort County

A Bluffton garage caught on fire after it was hit by lightning around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
About 25 percent of the detached garage of a Buck Island Road home was in flames when Bluffton Township Fire Department firefighters arrived to put it out, department spokesman Randy Hunter said. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
The residents were home at the time but no one was injured, Hunter said.
Lightning also struck a Beaufort home around 9 a.m. in the Battery Point neighborhood, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department Chief Reece Bertholf said. No fire started but firefighters responded as a precaution, he said.
A Roma Court home in Ashton Cove on Hilton Head Island also was struck around 2 a.m., but there was no fire and there were no injuries, Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal Joheida Fister said.
