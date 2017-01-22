Tornadoes are expected during storm series that’s ‘pretty much as bad as it gets’

The worst of the storms to hit the Lowcountry this weekend have yet to pass. And they’ll likely bring tornadoes.
A series of storms heading from the northern edge of the Gulf of Mexico and sweeping their way northeast along the coast are expected to hit Beaufort County and surrounding areas Sunday afternoon and evening, possibly bringing more tornadoes with them, National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Stroz said from Charleston on Sunday morning.
There’s a “high likelihood” that tornadoes will come through along with the storms later in the day, Stroz said. Teams will go out on Monday to determine whether or not any tornadoes formed in this area and if so, what damage they caused.
“This is pretty much as bad as it gets,” Stroz said of the approaching storms. Southeastern Georgia has a high risk for tornadoes and Beaufort sits right on the border between the high risk and moderate risk zones, so it’s a toss up, he said. “This is potentially the worst storm this area has seen in quite a while.”
According to the Associated Press, 11 people died and 23 injured in central Georgia due to the severe weather conditions. The deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties, Catherine Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency told the AP. The deaths were related to the weather, but tornadoes couldn’t be pinpointed as the cause.
It’s likely to rain all day Sunday, with showers of varying ferocity until the more intense thunderstorms pass overhead throughout the afternoon and evening, Stroz said. The worst of the storms should be over around midnight as a cold front passes through. The overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the 50s, and Monday should see highs in the mid 60s, Stroz said.
