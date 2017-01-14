Weather

January 14, 2017 4:01 PM

That’s not smoke you’re seeing on the coast of Hilton Head Island Saturday afternoon

By Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

If your sunny January afternoon on Hilton Head Island is starting to look a little like pea soup, that’s because sea fog is rolling into the coast.

According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, there’s currently a dense fog advisory for Atlantic waters until 7 p.m. Saturday night and fog throughout the night is predicted. There is currently no fog advisory for land areas, though that is subject to change later in the day.

Experts said sea fog is more common in the colder months of the year and forms when the water is cool and the air moving across it is warm.

Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos