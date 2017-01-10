Weather

January 10, 2017 10:19 AM

Warm weather on its way to the Lowcountry

By Mandy Matney

After a few bitter days of cold in the Lowcountry, we have good news. Warmer weather is on its way.

A high pressure system moving into the coastal Carolinas this week will bring continued clear skies and highs in the 60s and 70s throughout the week.

By Friday, temperatures in the Beaufort County area should reach a balmy 75. Not bad for January, where we usually see an average high of 60 and low of 40, according to U.S. climate data.

Beaufort County forecast

Weather conditions expected by meteorologists at the National Weather Service:

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light southeast wind.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Sunday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

M.L.K Jr. Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

