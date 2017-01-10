Warm weather on its way to the Lowcountry

After a few bitter days of cold in the Lowcountry, we have good news. Warmer weather is on its way.
A high pressure system moving into the coastal Carolinas this week will bring continued clear skies and highs in the 60s and 70s throughout the week.
By Friday, temperatures in the Beaufort County area should reach a balmy 75. Not bad for January, where we usually see an average high of 60 and low of 40, according to U.S. climate data.
Beaufort County forecast
Weather conditions expected by meteorologists at the National Weather Service:
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light southeast wind.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Sunday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
M.L.K Jr. Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
