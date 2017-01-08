Weather update: One week, two seasons

The chilly air now settled over Beaufort and Jasper counties isn’t expected to last more than another day or two. By the end of the week, you might think it’s spring.
According to Charleston-based National Weather Service meteorologist Ron Morales, Sunday night in Beaufort County is likely to be similar to Saturday night; low 30s along the coast, upper 20s a little further inland, and possibly into the low 20s near the most inland areas of Jasper County.
By Tuesday, however, things will warm up and “get back to the normal” with temps in the 60s. By the end of the week, it will be even toastier, in the mid to upper 70s, Morales said.
There’s no precipitation in sight “for the foreseeable future,” possibly through to next weekend, he said. Translation: no one is going to have to worry about snow or freezing rain and the roads are dry now, so ice is unlikely.
There was a bit of a windchill Saturday night, down around 15 degrees late Saturday and early Sunday, but Sunday night isn’t expected to be quite as windy, Morales said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
