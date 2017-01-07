Weather

January 7, 2017 12:24 PM

Snow! People and dogs are really pumped about the SC snow (in photos)

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

It snowed on Saturday for the first time this season in the northern part of South Carolina.

Naturally, people and dogs are really freaking out about the wild winter weather.

