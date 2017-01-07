Weather

January 7, 2017 9:34 AM

Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold temps on the way

By Mandy Matney

While the Lowcountry was spared from sloppy winter weather Saturday, other parts of the state woke up to a snowy Saturday.

The blast of cold air making its way through the Carolinas arrived too late for the participation to fall as snow or sleet in most of the state.

 

Downtown Greenville

A photo posted by Ross McKinney (@rossmckinney5959) on

As of Saturday morning, a couple inches of snow were reported in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas, while the Lowcountry saw little rain. The rain is expected to stop after 10 a.m Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, Gov. Nikki Haley declared a state of emergency in all 46 counties.

The weather system will bring the first hard freeze of the season to the Lowcountry, with low temperatures in the 20s from Sunday night to Monday.

Temperatures will start to plummet after sundown Saturday and will fall below freezing soon after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

In a news release, the Charleston office of the National Weather Service warned that water on roads Saturday night might freeze into black ice as temperatures drop.

A warming shelter at Sea Island Presbyterian Church will be open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights to ensure that Beaufort County residents have a safe place to stay warm. Meals will be provided each evening and morning. Snacks and water also will be available. Residents needing transportation to the shelter should call Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

'If you see someone ... who might not have adequate heating': Send them here

Jack Miller, associate pastor with Sea Island Presbyterian Church, talks about the emergency warming shelter that they will have at the church on Saturday, Sunday and Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147

Weather

