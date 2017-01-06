Live cameras for monitoring South Carolina’s wintry weather

Want to monitor winter weather from a statewide array of web cameras? Here is a sampling. Know of a good one we should add? Email us at online@islandpacket.com.
Statewide
SC Dept. of Transportation traffic video cams
Upstate
Greenville television station WYFF’s ‘Skycams’
Pacolet River, Spartanburg County
Midlands
Columbia television station WIS’s “Skycams”
Winthrop University, Rock Hill
Lowcountry
Beaufort County traffic cameras
Dead Dog Saloon, Murrells Inlet
Windjammer Beach Club (multiple locations)
Fire Department of Sullivan’s Island
Pee Dee/Grand Strand
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
