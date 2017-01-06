Weather

January 6, 2017 3:07 PM

Live cameras for monitoring South Carolina’s wintry weather

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

Want to monitor winter weather from a statewide array of web cameras? Here is a sampling. Know of a good one we should add? Email us at online@islandpacket.com.

Statewide

SC Dept. of Transportation traffic video cams

Upstate

Downtown Greenville

Greenville television station WYFF’s ‘Skycams’

Clemson University cams

Pacolet River, Spartanburg County

West Main Street, Spartanburg

Hollywild Animal Park

Midlands

Columbia television station WIS’s “Skycams”

USC Sky Cam

Downtown Orangeburg

Edisto Memorial Gardens

Orangeburg Municipal Airport

Winthrop University, Rock Hill

Downtown Newberry

Lowcountry

Beaufort County traffic cameras

Island Club Resort

Mathews Drive Osprey Nest

Salty Dog Cafe

Dead Dog Saloon, Murrells Inlet

Kiawah Island

Charleston City Marina

College of Charleston

Edisto Beach State Park

Folly Beach

Windjammer Beach Club (multiple locations)

Fire Department of Sullivan’s Island

Pee Dee/Grand Strand

Downtown Sumter

Boardwalk at Myrtle Beach

Broadway at the Beach

Grande Shores Ocean Resort

Ocean Creek Resort

Plyler Park

Beach Cove Resort

Cherry Grove Pier

Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001

Weather

