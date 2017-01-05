Snow remains a Lowcountry possibility this weekend

Will we see snow in the Lowcountry this weekend?
Maybe.
But it’s still all up in the air, according to the National Weather Service.
The chance of seeing snow, sleet, or freezing rain depends on timing — if an arctic blast of cold air sweeps through at the same time a large storm system dumps precipitation, we may see white.
“It’s all about timing,” Charleston-based National Weather Service meteorologist James Carpenter said Thursday morning. “We know that H2O will fall from the sky and we know that the air is going to get cold, but we need both to occur at the same time to see snow, sleet or freezing rain.”
The storm should bring “very cold rain” to the southern reaches of South Carolina from Friday afternoon into Saturday. Temperatures likely will dip into the 40s before the dry, colder air moves in early Sunday, Carpenter said.
There’s a 70 percent chance of precipitation from Friday to Saturday in Beaufort County, he said.
“It’s likely there will be a ½ inch to an an inch of rain,” Carpenter said. “There’s a possibility — there’s a window of time Saturday where we could see snow — but it’s still all uncertain.”
If you’re dying to see some snow this weekend, chances are much higher for it in the Midlands and Upstate, the National Weather service said. Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Allendale and Hampton counties in South Carolina and Screven and Jenkins counties in Georgia are most likely to see the white stuff from Saturday morning to Saturday afternoon.
“If you’re planning on traveling Saturday, pay attention to the weather and be very careful. We could see black ice on the roads starting Saturday night,” Charleston-based National Weather Service meteorologist Carl Barnes said.
SCDOT crews in all 46 counties are preparing snow and ice removal equipment. Crews in the Upstate counties will begin prepping interstates and major routes with a salt mixture Thursday and will hit the Midlands and the Pee Dee area on Friday.
The late-week weather system will bring the first hard freeze of the season to the Lowcountry, with low temperatures in the 20s from Sunday night to Monday.
“We are ... certain it’s going to get cold, with possible windchill in the teens from Sunday to Monday,” Carpenter said.
Temperatures should start getting back to normal after Monday with highs in the 60s next week.
