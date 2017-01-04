Where’s it going to snow in SC? Winter weather coming to the Lowcounty

Get ready to bundle up this weekend. Winter weather is coming to the Lowcountry, bringing the first hard freeze of the season, and we could even see some flurries.
“A good sized storm system should come in (to the Beaufort County area) Friday afternoon through Saturday evening that will bring some precipitation,” Charleston-based National Weather Service meteorolgist Carl Barnes said. “On the back side of that, we’re going to see some cold air settle in from Sunday to Monday.”
The blast of arctic air is expected to deliver snow and slippery conditions along a 1,000 mile stretch in the south, according to AccuWeather.
The storm should bring “very cold rain” to the southern reaches of South Carolina from Friday afternoon into Saturday with temperatures likely in the 40s before the dry, colder air moves in early Sunday, according to Barnes.
“It will be too warm for snow, sleet or freezing rain during the day Saturday, but late Saturday night we have some small potential for wintry precipitation, maybe even snow flurries,” Barnes said. “But if we see any kind of snow it'll just be flurries, no accumulation.”
If you’re dying to see some snow this weekend, chances are much higher for it in the Midlands and Upstate, according to the National Weather service. There’s a 70 percent chance of snow in Columbia on Saturday.
“The chances increase north of Atlanta, where they’re calling for 1 to 2 inches of snow on Saturday,” Barnes said. “But if you’re planning on traveling Saturday, pay attention to the weather and be very careful. We could see black ice on the roads starting Saturday night.”
Barnes said the storm system will bring the first hard freeze of the season in the Lowcountry, with low temperatures in the 20s from Sunday night to Monday.
“It will be dry and cold from Sunday to Monday,” Barnes said. “Especially if you’re more inland in places like Sun City or Bluffton, we’re looking at windchill temperatures in the lower teens.”
So it’s time to start preparing for cold weather this weekend.
“Be sure to check to make sure your pipes are insulated, bring your pets inside, and check on your older neighbors who might not be prepared for the cold,” Barnes said.
Temperatures should start getting back to normal after Monday with highs in the 60s next week.
