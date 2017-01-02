New year brings record temps to Lowcountry

The new year is here, but it certainly didn’t feel like January outside on Monday.
Temperatures soared in the Lowcountry, breaking decades-old records.
In Savannah, the National Weather Service station closest to Beaufort County, temperatures topped out at 79 degrees, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Emily Timte.
That ties the highest temperature ever recorded on Jan. 2. The record was set in 1952, Timte said.
The daily heat record in Charleston — set the same year — was beaten by 2 degrees Monday. Temperatures there reached as high as 81 degrees, she said.
The average temperature for Jan. 2 is about 20 degrees cooler, Timte said.
In Bluffton, crowds flocked to Old Town to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather.
Joan Fields was with her family Monday afternoon soaking in the sun at Dubois Park.
“The kids have been cooped up on long car rides” throughout the holiday season, she said. “This weather is a perfect chance to get outside and blow off some steam before school starts back up.”
Jayla Hutcheson and Nate Butts were relaxing in Bluffton’s Oyster Factory Park.
“It feels almost like summer,” Hutcheson said. “It would have felt like a waste if we had sat inside.”
Butts agreed, saying he couldn’t imagine spending such a warm winter day cooped up on the couch.
The warm weather is expected to hang around for at least another day.
“It looks like it’s going to stay pretty warm,” with highs Tuesday expected in the mid-70s, Timte said.
But, she said, it is expected to be “much cooler by the end the week.”
By the weekend, forecasts show high temperatures dropping into the low-50s, Timte said.
Also, she said, there is a “pretty high chance of rain” early this week, but as the weather cools on Thursday and Friday that chance of rain decreases.
“But we could see some good chances for rain start back up this weekend,” Timte said.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments