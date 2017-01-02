Feelin' the warmth at Coligny, Jan. 2

Above average temperatures are expected this winter in the southern part of the United States, the Rockies and Hawaii as well as western and northern Alaska and northern New England. But some areas will see below average temperatures.
At the Hilton Head Town Council meeting Dec. 20, 2016, the man in charge of hurricane recovery on the island, Charles Cousins, talked about the latest sinkhole in Hilton Head Plantation, and why more are expected.
More than two months after Hurricane Matthew hit Beaufort County, the five boats washed ashore along Sea Island Parkway just east of the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge remain lodged on the bank. Here, Rick Griffin, Beaufort Downtown Marina general manager, gives his assessment of the situation and the ultimate fate of the vessels on Dec. 19, 2016.
Bluffton Historical Preservation Society executive director shares ideas for repurposing a giant oak tree knocked over during Hurricane Matthew. The society is considering using the wood to refurbish a naval ship or build furniture.
A group of neighbors came together Dec. 3, 2016, to help Jim Calfee, a Hilton Head Island man diagnosed with terminal cancer, by cleaning up his yard left in shambles by Hurricane Matthew. Calfee died Dec. 4.
Incredible footage of a giant waterspout off the coast of Valencia, Spain, was captured during a major storm at approximately 10 a.m. Nov. 26, 2016. The sea-faring twister may have reached wind speeds of more than 50 mph, but didn't cause any damage.
On Dec. 1, 2016, visitors to Hilton Head Island and the Lowcountry will once again be able to play two award-winning golf courses at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort — the Robert Trent Jones Course, and the Arthur Hills Course. Both have been closed since Hurricane Matthew tore through the island in early October. The George Fazio Course, the resort's third, remains closed for cleanup.