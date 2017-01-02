Feelin' the warmth at Coligny, Jan. 2

Feeling the unseasonably warm weather at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island, Jan. 2, 2017. It almost makes a person (the one who's airborne) not want to live anywhere else.
Boats run aground by Hurricane Matthew in Factory Creek remain stranded

More than two months after Hurricane Matthew hit Beaufort County, the five boats washed ashore along Sea Island Parkway just east of the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge remain lodged on the bank. Here, Rick Griffin, Beaufort Downtown Marina general manager, gives his assessment of the situation and the ultimate fate of the vessels on Dec. 19, 2016.

Showing love through service

A group of neighbors came together Dec. 3, 2016, to help Jim Calfee, a Hilton Head Island man diagnosed with terminal cancer, by cleaning up his yard left in shambles by Hurricane Matthew. Calfee died Dec. 4.

Palmetto Dunes to reopen two courses Dec. 1

On Dec. 1, 2016, visitors to Hilton Head Island and the Lowcountry will once again be able to play two award-winning golf courses at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort — the Robert Trent Jones Course, and the Arthur Hills Course. Both have been closed since Hurricane Matthew tore through the island in early October. The George Fazio Course, the resort's third, remains closed for cleanup.

