December 21, 2016 12:09 PM

You might be able to see the International Space Station from Beaufort County tonight

By Mandy Matney

You might be able to catch a glimpse of the the International Space Station on Wednesday night in the Lowcountry.

According to NASA’s app “Spot the Station,” the International Space Station should be visible from Beaufort County for 6 minutes around 6:16 p.m. It should appear just above the horizon to the west-northwest.

The station will disappear below the horizon to the south-southeast.

The sky should be clear tonight around that time, according to Accuweather.

The space station looks like an airplane or a bright star moving across the sky, according to NASA’s website .

But it’s moving much faster than an airplane.

The football-field-size station circles the Earth every 90 minutes at a whopping 17,500 miles per hour. The crew gets to watch 16 sunsets and sunrises each day.

If you don’t catch it tonight, here are a couple more chances you can see the station in 2016 from the Bluffton and Beaufort areas:

  • Dec 27, 6:33 a.m. for 1 min
  • Dec 29, 6:25 a.m. for 6 min
  • Dec 30, 5:34 a.m. for 3 min
  • Dec 31, 6:18 a.m. for 5 min

