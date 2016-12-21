60 seconds of beach therapy: Happy first day of winter from Hilton Head Island

Today might be the first day of winter, but the sun is still shining bright on Hilton Head Island. Dec. 21 marks the shortest day of the year with the fewest hours of sunlight (approximately 10 hours in Beaufort County). This year, the northern winter solstice occurred on at 5:44 a.m. ET, when the the tilt of the North Pole is the furthest position away from the sun. It’s not necessarily the coldest day of the year, though. Temperatures should reach in the upper 50s in Beaufort County today.