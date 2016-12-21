60 seconds of beach therapy: Happy first day of winter from Hilton Head Island

Today might be the first day of winter, but the sun is still shining bright on Hilton Head Island. Dec. 21 marks the shortest day of the year with the fewest hours of sunlight (approximately 10 hours in Beaufort County). This year, the northern winter solstice occurred on at 5:44 a.m. ET, when the the tilt of the North Pole is the furthest position away from the sun. It’s not necessarily the coldest day of the year, though. Temperatures should reach in the upper 50s in Beaufort County today.
Boats run aground by Hurricane Matthew in Factory Creek remain stranded

More than two months after Hurricane Matthew hit Beaufort County, the five boats washed ashore along Sea Island Parkway just east of the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge remain lodged on the bank. Here, Rick Griffin, Beaufort Downtown Marina general manager, gives his assessment of the situation and the ultimate fate of the vessels on Dec. 19, 2016.

Coastal Discovery Museum reopens with new access road

After being closed for two months since Hurricane Matthew while the property is being used as a disaster recovery site for the disposal of storm debris, the Coastal Discover Museum reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2016 with a new access road that bypasses the continuing disaster recovery work. On Dec. 13, 2016, museum president Rex Garniewicz describes what it has been like since the storm, and how to access the new road.

Showing love through service

A group of neighbors came together Dec. 3, 2016, to help Jim Calfee, a Hilton Head Island man diagnosed with terminal cancer, by cleaning up his yard left in shambles by Hurricane Matthew. Calfee died Dec. 4.

Palmetto Dunes to reopen two courses Dec. 1

On Dec. 1, 2016, visitors to Hilton Head Island and the Lowcountry will once again be able to play two award-winning golf courses at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort — the Robert Trent Jones Course, and the Arthur Hills Course. Both have been closed since Hurricane Matthew tore through the island in early October. The George Fazio Course, the resort's third, remains closed for cleanup.

A respite from Matthew: Making special snowmen on Harbor Island

After Hurricane Matthew tore through the Lowcountry, Doug and Donna Fender, who live on Harbor Island, found themselves consumed with lots of work and not a lot of cheer. Doug changed that, with an idea he got from social media: making snowmen out of downed trees from Matthew. The former FBI special agent made sure the few kids in the neighborhood — just down the road from Hunting Island — got involved, too.

