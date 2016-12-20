Falling into winter

Jean and Grady Pittman, of Ellijay, Ga., did their best to stay warm in the cold air during a visit to Coligny Beach Park on Dec. 20, 2016 where, after a weekend in the 70s, cold weather had descended on the Lowcountry. The two, who had visited Hilton Head at this time last year when the temperatures were warmer and there were plenty of people on the beach, were wondering where all the beachgoers had gone.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The porch swings were all empty at Hilton Head Island's normally busy Coligny Beach Park on Dec. 20, 2016 after an overnight cold front swept through the Lowcountry.
Part-time Hilton Head Islander Joyce Bouley was well-bundled against the cold as she and Ryder the dog enjoyed a walk at Hilton Head's Coligny Beach on Dec. 20, 2016. "I'm from New Hampshire, so I think the weather's great," Bouley said.
Creek and Ryder the dogs seemed to be enjoying a walk in the brisk wind at Hilton Head's Coligny Beach Park on Dec. 20, 2016.
A window display of swimwear at Surf's Up on North Forest Beach Drive, seems suddenly incongruous on Dec. 20, 2016, with temperatures only in the low 40s.
A blossom blooms in the suddenly cold air on Dec. 20, 2016 at Hilton Head's Coligny Circle. After a weekend in the 70s, cold weather returned to the Lowcountry.
With holiday decorations up and a nip in the air, it was starting to look -- and feel -- not a little like Christmas on Bluffton's Calhoun Street on Dec. 20, 2016.
This foursome of boaters were well-bundled against the cold as they headed out onto the May River from Bluffton's All Joy Boat Landing on Dec. 20, 2016 after an overnight cold front brought a blast of wintery weather to the Lowcountry on the last day of fall.
