Clip: Tropical Storm Julia spins toward SC

This animation of NOAA's GOES-East satellite imagery from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2016, shows the movement and landfall of Hermine in Florida's Big Bend. Hermine became a hurricane just before landfall, but was quickly downgraded to tropical storm status afterward.
Tropical Storm Hermine caused a number of problems in Bluffton Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2016, including cars going off of U.S. 278 into the grass, and downed trees and power lines closing lanes of traffic.
The winds blew, the sand flew and the surf rose -- but a few hardy individuals braved the tempest to see if for themselves -- as Tropical Storm Hermine passed near Hilton Head Island on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Alljoy Road is blocked by two fallen trees. A road crew is cutting weight off a third tree that was leaning because of soft ground caused by rain bands from approaching Tropical Storm Hermine on Sept. 2, 2016. That third tree seemed poised to take down a power line.