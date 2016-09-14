Clip: Tropical Storm Julia spins toward SC

This very brief video shows rainfall related to Tropical Storm Julia moving slowly up the SC coast.
National Weather Service

Hurricane

Hermine's impact on Bluffton

Tropical Storm Hermine caused a number of problems in Bluffton Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2016, including cars going off of U.S. 278 into the grass, and downed trees and power lines closing lanes of traffic.

