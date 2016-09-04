Deepening pension deficit looms for South Carolinians

Four years after South Carolina lawmakers passed a law they hailed as keeping the state's public pension system solvent for generations, they are scrambling to fill a deepening deficit that could affect every taxpayer in the state.
While public pensions nationwide are struggling with growing debt, South Carolina's situation has been worsened by investment underperformance. The state's $28 billion pension portfolio — which 1 in 10 South Carolinians are counting on for their retirement — would be worth about $4 billion more if returns over the last decade had been on par with other large public pensions, according to an analysis by the state's public benefits agency.
Keeping the debt in check will likely require workers in the system and taxpayers to pay hundreds of millions more in future years.
