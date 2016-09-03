21,000 remain without power as Hermine leaves South Carolina

Tropical Storm Hermine has left power outages and downed trees in South Carolina, but little damage.
About 21,000 customers remained without power Saturday morning, well after the storm moved out of the state. About half the outages are along the coast, while the other half are in inland counties like Dillon, Florence, Lee and Sumter.
Hermine brought wind gusts of up to 60 mph along the coast Friday with winds gusting to 50 mph inland. Widespread areas east of Columbia received at least 4 inches of rain, with up to 10 inches of precipitation reported around Myrtle Beach.
No major flooding was reported, and the storm caused no deaths or serious injuries.
Hermine left behind beautiful weather. Lows across the state made a rare summer dip below 70 degrees.
Comments