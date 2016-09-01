Greenville police investigate another clown sighting

The Greenville Police Department on Wednesday responded to a report of a clown sighting, marking the third such report to city police this week.
A child who walks home from school reported seeing a clown in the woods near Hughes Middle School in the Pleasant Valley community, police said. The child's mother called police about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Another individual flagged down an officer responding to the area and also reported seeing a clown, Officer Gilberto Franco said. Police canvassed the area but did not find anyone.
The most recent report is less than a mile away from the other sightings at the Shemwood apartment complex.
The Police Department has received media inquiries from New Zealand, London and Canada and several national media outlets in a viral story that picked up steam last week.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office received the first report of a clown sighting on Aug. 21 in the woods near Fleetwood Manor. Deputies were told that subjects dressed as clowns were holding green lasers and cash, attempting to lure children to the woods, Master Deputy Ryan Flood said.
The Sheriff's Office also received a call Monday that a teenager saw someone taking photographs of children. Shortly thereafter, someone dressed as a clown came out of the woods, according to the teenager.
Deputies were unable to validate either claim, Flood said, but increased patrols in the area.
City police have stressed the importance keeping an eye on children and knowing where they are at all times.
