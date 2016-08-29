SC apartment complex warns residents of clown in the woods

Residents in a South Carolina apartment complex recently received a letter from their property manager about a situation straight out of a horror movie.
Fox Carolina reports that residents of the Fleetwood Manor Apartments in Greenville received letters last week from their property manager warning residents of multiple complaints of a “person dressed as a clown trying to lure children in the woods.”
The Greenville Police Department is aware of the complaints and has sent officers to patrol the property daily, according to the letter.
The letter reminds residents that children should never be alone at night and there is a 10 p.m. curfew at the property.
Donna Arnold, a resident at the complex, told Fox Carolina she called the police when her son told her she saw a clown behind a basketball court.
“I thought my child was seeing things,” Arnold told Fox Carolina. “And then the next day I had about 30 kids come up to me and say, ‘Did you see the clown in the woods?’”
Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney
