The latest: Results in Midlands State House races

Democrats and Republicans are choosing their State House members in a pair of races in Richland and Lexington counties on Tuesday.
In Lexington's District 87, Paula Rawl Calhoon has a mere two-vote lead over Todd Carnes, in the Republican primary, 268 to 266, with 13 percent of the vote in, according to the AP count.
Calhoon is a former Lexington 1 schoolteacher and staff researcher for the state Senate married to former 11th Circuit Solicitor Donnie Myers. Carnes is a Lexington town council member and former pastor.
No results have yet been reported in Richland's District 77, where Rep. Joe McEachern faces a challenge from Kambrell Garvin.
McEachern is a 10-year veteran of the S.C. House of Representatives. Garvin is a 26-year-old law student at USC who came within seven votes of McEachern in the first round.
Comments