She hit a black teen and told him to leave the pool – then she bit a cop, SC officials say

A South Carolina woman is charged with assaulting a teenager at a neighborhood pool, then assaulting deputies when they went to arrest her.
Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, 38, of Summerville, allegedly told a 15-year-old and his friends "they did not belong and they had to leave" the Reminisce subdivision pool on Sunday, despite them being invited there by a friend, according to an incident report.
The teen said he and his friends were respectful and began leaving the pool, but said Sebby-Strempel called them "punks" and used racial slurs, the report said.
She then walked toward the 15-year-old and hit him in the chest, and followed him toward the exit and "hit him in the face at least twice," according to the report.
Sebby-Strempel is shown in photos and a viral video posted to Facebook by a family member of the reported victim, according to Dorchester County Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Tony Phinney. By Tuesday, the video had been viewed more than 320,000 times.
"Sebby-Strempel is clearly the aggressor in the assault even going as far as to continue to assault the victim as he was walking away from her," the incident report said.
Phinney said when deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Sebby-Strempel on Monday, she physically resisted.
A supplemental incident report says she pushed one detective into a wall, causing knee injuries, and then bit another detective's arm, breaking into the skin.
Sebby-Strempel was charged with third-degree assault related to the teen, and with two counts of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.
