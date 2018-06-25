Protestors square off at Trump in South Carolina Rally

12-year-old Javon impressed Officer Kawain Harrison of the Greenville Police Department with his impression of Michael Jackson's dance moves. A week after meeting Javon, Officer Harrison and his wife surprised him with new Michael Jackson gear.
The Department of Health and Human Resources takes an inside look at an undocumented immigrant children's shelter in Texas, the largest licensed child care facility in the nation. Note: video has no audio.
Storms kept gubernatorial candidate John Warren from appearing on Hilton Head Island Monday, so State Sen. Tom Davis spoke in his stead. He argued that though Donald Trump is supporting Gov. Henry McMaster, Warren is the more Trump-like candidate.
Manatees love the warm waters surrounding the Carolinas in the summer — and frequently show up around Hilton Head Island. But it's illegal to feed, water, touch or otherwise harass the gentle giants — and violators could pay a heavy price.