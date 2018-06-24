SC lawmaker Arrington had two surgeries Sunday, but 'full recovery' expected

On Friday night, South Carolina State House Representative Katie Arrington was seriously injured in a fatal car crash.

The U.S. Congressional candidate "sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required Katie to undergo major surgery including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon," according to a statement released Saturday morning.

That news was shocking. A Sunday update on Arrington's Twitter account was much more upbeat regarding the lawmaker's status.

Following an emergency operation Friday, Arrington had two "major surgeries" Sunday, according to her Twitter account, which reported that both "surgeries went extremely well."

The first surgery Sunday was a complement to the surgery performed Friday on her abdomen, while the second surgery was on a spinal fracture, according to the tweets.

"With the second surgery, the fracture, the spinal cord impingement and the instability were all addressed, went very well, and with no complications."

Katie Arrington had two major surgeries today – the first to complement the initial surgery performed Friday night on her abdomen. The second surgery was for the spinal fracture. Both surgeries went extremely well. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 24, 2018

While addressing the gravity of the situation, the updates reported that Arrington is not expected to encounter any long-term effects from the injuries she sustained in the crash and the operations this weekend.

"She is expected to be out of bed and walking as early as next few days," her account said.

More surgery is possible, and likely, but the update reported that Arrington is expected to "remain in the hospital for the next two weeks and will make a full recovery."

Arrington, who upset U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the S.C. 1st District Republican primary, was traveling with a friend Friday on U.S. Highway 17 when a driver traveling in the wrong lane collided with the vehicle Arrington was a passenger in, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with Arrington's car was killed on the scene, according to Mount Pleasant's WCBD.





There has been an outpouring of support and well wishes for Arrington since news broke of her involvement in the deadly collision. Her family said they are "extremely humbled and grateful" and said the prayers have been important in Arrington's recovery.

They are hopeful the support will continue —for Arrington and all of the parties involved in the wreck.

"They respectfully ask for continued prayers, including that of support for the family of Helen White, prayers of thanksgiving for the medical staff treating Katie and Jackie Goff, and prayers for continued improvement for both Katie and Jackie," the message on Arrington's twitter account said.

S.C. Governor Henry McMaster was among those issuing his support for his fellow Republican.

"“We’re pulling for her. Katie… she’s a real fighter,” McMaster said during an interview on "FOX & Friends" on Fox News.

McMaster faces a runoff election Tuesday, with the hopes of advancing to November's general election. Arrington had previously won her party's nomination for the general election.

Arrington defeated Sanford in this month's primary. Arrington was supported in a last-minute tweet by President Donald Trump after spending most of her campaign saying Sanford was too critical of the president.





Arrington will face Democrat Joe Cunningham in November's election for the state's 1st Congressional District. Cunningham announced he was "suspending all campaign activities until further notice" and posted a message of support for Arrington on social media Saturday morning.





"Just hearing about the terrible accident that occurred overnight involving Katie Arrington," Cunningham tweeted. "Amanda and I are lifting her and her family up in prayer right now. Please join us."