Panthers' Cam Newton Foundation brings 7-on-7 tournament to Northwestern in Rock Hill

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton huddled under an orange tent between two practice football fields, shielded by the beating sun and scores of high school athletes and parents.
He intently watched the action on one field.
Until two little giggly girls with beads in their hair and missing front teeth walked sneakily in his direction.
With their hands capped over their mouths and barely making a sound, they slowly got close enough to Newton.
He caught on. He pulled his arm up to give the girls a hug with a giant grin on his face before resuming his attention to the game.
The Cam Newton Foundation hosted the annual 7v7 High School Football Tournament Series, which is being hosted this weekend at Northwestern High School. The tournament will continue Saturday.
