USC joins other colleges in revoking Bill Cosby's honorary degree

The University of South Carolina's Board of Trustees has revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree, after the disgraced comedian was convicted of aggravated indecent assault.
The vote, following a discussion closed to the public, was unanimous.
"The criminal acts of which Bill Cosby has been convicted are repugnant," John C. von Lehe, Jr., the board of trustees' chairman, wrote in a statement. "The University of South Carolina does not tolerate sexual assault and we condemn his behavior in the harshest sense. Let our message to the Carolina Family be clear: sexual assault is never the survivor’s fault and will not be tolerated at the University of South Carolina."
Some colleges and universities revoked Cosby's honorary degrees at their schools after 60 women accused Cosby of sexual misconduct or rape. However, USC's statement indicated it was waiting for a conviction.
"We did not react hastily to the charges against Mr. Cosby, choosing instead to allow due process to work in the courts," von Lehe's statement said. "However, the criminal process has ended, Mr. Cosby has been found guilty and this Board feels action on our part is necessary."
An honorary degree is "the highest honor the University of South Carolina can bestow," and recipients do not need to be alumni, faculty or otherwise associated with the university, according to the university's policies. Cosby received his on May 17, 1986.
This is the first time USC has revoked an honorary degree, the statement said.
