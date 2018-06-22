His brother’s dog tried to mate with his, so he shot the dog 8 times, affidavit says

A McClellanville man shot his brother’s 1-year-old dog to death after separating it from mating with his own dog, according to an affidavit.
Ryan William Murphy, 22, was booked at the Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, S.C. Friday morning on a charge of ill treatment of animals.
The killed dog belonged to Murphy’s brother, who lives with him on Alert Road, according to TV station WCIV.
Murphy shot the Labrador Retriever named Rocky eight times with a 9mm pistol on June 9 after separating it from mating with his female dog named Lady, according to the affidavit signed by Master Deputy Kimberly Poirier. Murphy was not attacked prior to shooting the dog, the statement said.
Murphy told deputies “that he killed Rocky because he was concerned his dog, Lady, had hip issues due to a recent accident and he was informed that she would die if she became pregnant,” Poirier wrote.
He then buried the dog in a shallow grave and left the scene before deputies arrived, the affidavit says.
Several witnesses also told investigators Murphy had commented several times that he “wanted to kill Rocky” – even on the day before the incident.
