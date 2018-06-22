New polling suggest tight GOP race between Warren, McMaster for SC governor

New internal polling numbers released by John Warren's campaign suggests a close runoff race with SC Gov. Henry McMaster for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.
The polling, paid for by the Warren campaign and weighted in the Upstate where Warren draws his base of support, shows the Greenville businessman and Marine within the margin of error.
Earlier polling in the race showed McMaster with a big lead over Warren heading into Tuesday's primary runoff.
McMaster's campaign did not immediately respond for an on-the-record comment.
Polling firm Fabrizio, Lee and Associates, the same polling firm used by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, shows Warren leading McMaster statewide 46 to 42 percent.
The poll, conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, surveyed 500 likely GOP voters across the state via cellphone and landline.
The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level, and was weighted based on geographic distribution of GOP voters who voted in recent statewide primaries. Meaning roughly 40 percent of respondents came from the GOP voter-rich Upstate, where Warren is from.
"Despite being outspent by McMaster and his allies, Warren’s conservative outsider message of cleaning up corruption and holding government accountable continues to trump McMaster’s message and his allies’ attacks on Warren," according to the Warren campaign-hired polling firm.
McMaster, though, is poised to receive a major boost from President Donald Trump, just hours before polls open on Tuesday.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are set to make campaign stops for McMaster in the state Saturday and Monday.
"I can believe that if the margin (of error) is 4 or 5 (percentage points)," said lobbyist and political consultant Katon Dawson, former South Carolina Republican Party chairman from 2002 to 2009, of the Warren poll results. "I’ve seen it wider than that for Gov. McMaster, but Warren pulled out all the big guns – South Caroloina big guns, electorally," picking up the endorsement of two former GOP primary rivals. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson and Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton.
Warren also picked up endorsements from the top three candidates who ran in the GOP primary in an Upstate race for the U.S. House.
"But those big guns turn into pea shooters when you bring in Donald Trump and Mike Pence," Dawson said. "And any time you land Air Force One in a place, that is a powerful signal. ... That's worth a couple hundred thousand dollars easy" in free advertising for McMaster's campaign.
Comments