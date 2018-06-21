Deputies wrangle drunk SC man as he tries to escape 'haunted ambulance,' report says

Union County deputies arrested a man after he ran away from them when they tried to put him in a "haunted ambulance," according to a sheriff's office report.
The man, who deputies charged with public drunkenness and resisting arrest, was wandering a Belk parking lot with his pants unzipped and covered in grass and dirt, according to the report.
When deputies tried to talk to him, he was sweating profusely and kept changing the subject, according to the report. After asking the man if he needed medical attention, they called EMS.
As paramedics arrived, the man began to "freak out" and tried to run away from the "haunted ambulance." Deputies tried to calm him down as he yelled things that didn't make sense.
Ultimately, deputies put the man in cuffs, but he managed to run away from them, kicking and screaming. Once deputies managed to secure the man in a patrol car, they began to talk to witnesses.
A Loss Prevention Officer at Belk said he was watching the man yell at cars and fall down a hill when he decided to call police.
Comments