Here's when and where Trump will be in Columbia

The time and location of President Donald Trump's visit to Columbia have been set.
Trump will appear with Gov. Henry McMaster at a campaign event on Monday. The event will be at Airport High School at 6 p.m.
Free tickets are available at TrumpinSC.com
The West Columbia high school is less than two miles from Columbia Metropolitan Airport, where the president is expected to land on Monday for the campaign appearance.
McMaster, a longtime Trump ally, faces Greenville businessman John Warren in a runoff for the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday. By making the stop in South Carolina hours before polls open Tuesday, Trump is repaying McMaster for his own early endorsement in the presidential primary.
Comments