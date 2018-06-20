Want an off-season glimpse of Cam Newton? Here's your chance.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is scheduled to appear both days at his Cam Newton Foundation's Sixth Annual 7 v 7 high school football tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Twenty-four teams from the Carolinas will compete in the tournament at Northwestern High School, 2503 W. Main St. in Rock Hill, SC.
Each team will have 20 players and four coaches, according to the foundation. Games begin at 9:30 a.m. both days, with the complete schedule to be announced.
Spectators are welcome, and admission for non-players and coaches is $5. All proceeds benefit the Cam Newton Foundation.
Friday is pool play. Saturday is bracket play (double elimination) based on seeding from Friday's results.
Teams include A.L. Brown, Hendersonville, May River, Ardrey Kell, Hickory Ridge, Northwestern, Blue Ridge, Hillcrest, Parkwood, Burns, Independence, RJ Reynolds and C.E. Murray.
Also, Indian Land, Shelby, Edisto, Kings Mountain, Southside, Green Hope, Lee Central, Sun Valley Harding, Lower Richland and Westwood.
