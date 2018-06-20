How Nikki Haley's 'rock star' interpreter is now helping keep people safe in fires

He was the "rock star" sign language interpreter in news conferences during Hurricane Matthew, but now Jason Hurdich is helping spread the word among South Carolina's deaf and hard of hearing about devices that alert them during a fire.

Hurdich, who is deaf, became an online sensation for his animated sign language interpretations during news conferences when Hurricane Matthew hit South Carolina in October 2016, at times even upstaging then-Gov. Nikki Haley, who called him a "rock star."

The sign language interpreter is the best part of Nikki Haley's press conference. His facial expressions are — Nick Case in Sunburn SZN (@Nick422) October 5, 2016

Nearly two years later he relayed vital information to South Carolina's deaf and hard of hearing during the storm, Hurdich is now getting the word out about a program that offers free devices to alert them during fires.

One night four years ago, Hurdich was asleep in his Kentucky home, unaware of a fire that had been started in the apartment building next door, he told FOX Carolina.

"All of a sudden firefighters were in my apartment," he said to the station, speaking through an interpreter. "They busted the door down. I had no alarm or resource to help me be proactive and address the situation."

This week, Fire Safe South Carolina gave Hurdich a special smoke alarm device that alerts people who are deaf or hard of hearing during a fire. The device goes underneath a mattress and communicates via sound waves with a standard smoke detector. When smoke is detected, the device buzzes, waking the person if they are asleep.

Fire Safe South Carolina is providing the devices, which are also called "bed shakers" and can cost as much as $200 or more, to the deaf and hard of hearing at no charge. Local firefighters install the devices for the residents.

"This is my first time right now in my life to have a fire alarm that is accessible to be as a deaf person," Hurdich said, according to WSPA. "I'm encouraging people to apply to this important, invaluable program through Fire Safe South Carolina."





To qualify for a free device, applicants must be at least six years old, show proof of permanent residency in South Carolina and show certification of their hearing status from a licensed medical professional, according to the Deaf Professional Arts Network.

For more information, call Fire Safe South Carolina at 803-896-9800.