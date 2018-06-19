Garden City abduction suspect is also a convicted murderer

The 67-year-old man who is suspected of trying to abduct a woman in Garden City last week is also a convicted murderer, according to WPDE.
Investigators with the Horry County Sheriff's Office charged Jeremiah Dicapua, of Horry County, with kidnapping after he was identified as the suspect who "accosted" a woman jogging on South Waccamaw Drive June 10.
The woman told authorities a man got out of his vehicle and grabbed her arm before she fought him off and ran away. Dicapua was arrested days later on June 15.
WPDE reports a background check shows Dicapua was convicted of murder in 1980 and sentenced to life in prison.
But Dicapua got out early due to a previous law which allowed inmates to be eligible for parole after serving 20 years. The Horry County Solicitor's Office told WPDE that before the 1990s, inmates were able to have parole hearings once a year.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
