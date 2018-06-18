Want to move to Myrtle Beach? It might be more affordable than you think

Myrtle Beach has been named the fifth affordable beach town in the country, according to realtor.com.
The list, which includes Atlantic City, N.J., Jacksonville, N.C. and Palm Bay, Fla. to name a few, calls Myrtle Beach a "tourist mecca during the summer months."
The list hits on major attractions like the SkyWheel and various activities such as deep-sea fishing and golf.
It continues, commenting on the number of tourists drawn to Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce reported 18.6 million visitors to the Grand Strand in 2016.
According to realtor.com, the average median home price in Myrtle Beach is $234,800, slighter more than Atlantic Beach.
Gulfport, Miss. leads the list with a median home list price of $184,100.
