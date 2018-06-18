Father of 2 was in a boat with friends when he died on Father's Day at SC lake

A 30-year-old father of two died after a swimming incident at a South Carolina lake on Sunday, according to authorities.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at Lake Greenwood in Laurens County, according to media reports. That's about 70 miles northwest of Columbia.

Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols told FOX Carolina that the victim was on a pontoon boat with friends, and that when they anchored the boat, the man jumped into the water to go swimming.

The man began struggling in the water and told bystanders he was drowning, according to The Index-Journal. He got back into the boat and was talking with friends but lost consciousness by the time emergency responders arrived.

A nurse at the rental shop that the boat returned to performed CPR on the man but he later died at a hospital, according to WYFF. The coroner did not identify the man but told the news station he was 30 years old and a father of two.

The coroner's office is awaiting the results of a Monday autopsy to determine whether the man died from a medical issue, FOX Carolina reported.

His death Sunday came as dive teams in Richland County searched the waters of Lake Murray for a 40-year-old man who jumped into the water with some friends but never resurfaced.

The man reportedly went under near the Lake Murray Marina around 1 p.m.

Dive teams with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources suspended the search late Sunday afternoon and are expected to resume Monday morning.