Second SC toddler dies in a hot car — 2 days before Father's Day

A South Carolina father is charged with manslaughter and child neglect in the death of his 1-year-old son, who died ahead of the Father's Day weekend.
Aaron Tazhon Trammel, 22, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a child or helpless person, according to Spartanburg County jail records. He remained jailed Sunday morning on $40,000 bond.
Spartanburg police said Trammel called 911 Friday afternoon because his 18-month-old son, King Trammel, needed medical assistance, the Associated Press reported.
Investigators with the Spartanburg Police Department, State Law Enforcement Division and the coroner's office determined the toddler was left alone in a vehicle Friday afternoon while his parents were inside the home, according to FOX Carolina.
Police say the car's windows were closed and the vehicle was not running, WYFF reported.
King Trammel's death came two weeks after another South Carolina toddler died after being left in a hot car in Greenville. That same day, a Midlands father was charged after leaving his five children in a hot car while he went inside Walmart. Those children were not injured, police said.
Involuntary manslaughter carries up to five years in prison, under South Carolina law.
