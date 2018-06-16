Island preserve off Georgia coast celebrates 40 wild years

The Ossabaw Island Heritage Preserve off Georgia's coast is marking its 40th anniversary since it became the state's first heritage preserve.
The Savannah Morning News reports that Friday was the anniversary of the day in 1978 when then-Gov. George Busbee signed an executive order with the designation.
Patricia Barmeyer, who helped to forge the deal as a young lawyer in the office of the Attorney General, says Georgia has achieved what it set out to do with the purchase of Ossabaw and its designation as a preserve.
The 26,000-acre (40.6 square mile) island in Chatham County is home to alligators, otters and bald eagles. It also serves as a nursery to sea turtles, with 314 loggerhead nests erupting with hatchlings on its beaches last year.
