This 'Bachelorette' contestant may look familiar at SC Attorney General's Office

One of the contestants this season on the ABC reality series "The Bachelorette" may look familiar to people in Columbia, South Carolina, and for good reason.
Nick Spetsas, 27, spent time as a legal clerk with the South Carolina State Attorney General's Office in 2016, while attending college in the city,says his LinkedIn biography.
He is listed on the show as a lawyer in Orlando, Florida, but he got there via a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law in Columbia, according to his LinkedIn account. (He attended from 2013 to 2016.)
While in law school, Spetsas also worked as a student attorney for the Juvenile Justice Clinic, according to the law firm of Eraclides Gelman in Orlando. He's now works for Eraclides Gelman, with a specialty in worker's compensation defense, says the company's website.
Spetsas has nearly 7,000 followers on Instagram. Quite a few of the photos feature him shirtless.
So far, he has only mentioned the show a few times on social media, including an Instagram post that said: "So blessed for all the love and support received as I put my heart on the line for all of America to watch."
On June 11, he also tweeted a grim looking photo of the contestants sitting around a table and wrote: "Tune in next week to find out why they call me 'Nicky Slicks'." The show airs 8 p.m. Mondays on ABC.
Spetsas is not considered among the top contenders at the moment, if you follow sites devoted to the show like Observer.com.
"Nick’s whining makes him seem like a lost boy band member, but it could be because of his slicked-back hair and the fact that it looks like he hasn’t gone through puberty yet," said Observer.com.
The popular reality series is currently weathering controversy, after it was learned this week that another contestant , 26-year-old Lincoln Adim, recently pleaded guilty in connection with a 2016 groping incident, reported the New York Times.
"Episodes are filmed weeks or months in advance, but the fact that court records indicate Mr. Adim was charged in 2016 raises questions about whether the show knew, or should have known, of his history before casting him," wrote the New York Times on Wednesday.
Spetsas' official "Bachelorette" bio says he's "a fun-loving attorney with a zest for life. When he's not winning trials, you can catch him in his signature tracksuits being the life of the party.."
Spetsas' Linkedin account says he attended Loyola University Maryland before going to law school in S.C., and he was a Division 1 swimmer for the university.
His hometown is Morrestown, New Jersey, where he lettered in swimming and ran track at Morrestown High, according to LoyolaGreyhounds.com.
