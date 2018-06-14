Citing 'honesty ' and 'ethics' a top York County official backs McMaster in runoff

York County top prosecutor, Kevin Brackett, is throwing his support behind Gov. Henry McMaster in the June 26 Republican runoff.

The 16th Circuit Solicitor said he's known McMaster for many years and considers him a principled man.

"I think he'll do an outstanding job," Brackett said. "I think he's an honest and ethical man."

Brackett joins President Donald Trump in endorsing the current South Carolina governor. Trump endorsed McMaster in an October 2017 visit and in a June 9 tweet.

Henry McMaster loves the people of South Carolina and was with me from the beginning. He is strong on Crime and Borders, great for our Military and our Vets. He is doing a fantastic job as your Governor, and has my full endorsement, a special guy. Vote on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Brackett said he sees some similarities between Trump and McMaster, who has sought to portray himself as the most Trumpian candidate. But he said McMaster is "his own man."

"Henry's his own man and isn't afraid to blaze his own path when he thinks that's the way to go," Brackett said.

He said he especially appreciates that McMaster, who served as attorney general, understands law enforcement and the "needs and issues of public safety."

McMaster will face John Warren in the June 26 runoff, who has been endorsed by former opponents Lt. Gov Kevin Bryant and Catherine Templeton.