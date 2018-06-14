Video: It took bear with four cubs just 90 seconds to open van door and climb inside

A surveillance video captured this week in the Adirondacks is proving just how easy it is for bears to break into cars, including a savvy understanding of how sliding doors operate.

The 4-minute video, posted on the I Love Old Forge Facebook page, shows the mama bear needed less than 15 seconds to open a minivan's unlocked passenger door, as it sat outside a home in upstate New York.

Within 90 seconds, her four cubs were having their run of the plush interior.

It happened Monday morning in Old Forge, New York, and the video has been viewed more than 300,000 times since being June 11.





The bear apparently needed only her teeth to commit the "burglary," biting the side door handle and pulling it with her jaws, the video shows.

Once the van is open, she uses the same trick to get into the driver's side door.

Experts say food or scented food wrappers compel bears to break into cars. However, it is unclear in the video if the bear or her cubs found anything worth eating inside.

"This is exactly why we should always lock our doors," said the Facebook post.

The homeowner, Denise Montalto Pappas, told NewYorkUpstate.com the van was a rental and the bears didn't cause any damage inside.

However, it broke the door handle on a truck parked next to the van, Pappas told the news site. She believes that happened because it was locked, the site reported.

There were two similar reports of bears breaking into vehicles in North Carolina last year, once in the Asheville area and another instance in Cashiers. In the latter case, a family heard someone honking the horn on their SUV and discovered it was a bear.