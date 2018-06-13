There will be a debate in the SC GOP governor runoff

The top two candidates in the GOP governor's race will meet one more time before voters choose between them in a runoff.
Gov. Henry McMaster and John Warren will meet for a debate on Wednesday, June 20, at the Newberry Opera House. The 7 p.m. debate will be sponsored by SC ETV, the Post and Courier and S.C. Public Radio.
The debate falls one week after Warren forced McMaster into a runoff in the GOP primary, and one week before voters will decide between the two men on June 26.
McMaster, the incumbent governor who has been a fixture of S.C. politics for decades, won 42 percent of the vote on Tuesday, coming in first but not enough to avoid a runoff against Warren, the Upstate businessman seeking his first elected office. Warren came in second with 28 percent of the vote.
Comments