While tuition rises, lawmakers stiffed schools $2.1 billion, audit says

When voters amended the S.C. Constitution in 2000 to allow a state lottery, lawmakers made a promise, which they signed into law: Lottery revenue would increase overall education funding, not replace money they were already spending.
But that's exactly what S.C. lawmakers have done — stiffing schools $2.1 billion since 2002, according to a recently released audit.
"I think it's a bombshell in what it shows about how we've funded education," Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said of the audit. "What we've done is exactly what people have feared."
The decrease in general fund money has primarily affected higher education. Since 2002 the Legislature has allocated $4 billion less to colleges and universities than the law requires, K-12 education has actually seen a $1.9 billion increase in funding since 2001, thus the $2.1 billion deficit, according to the audit.
The lottery has generated $5 billion in revenue since 2002, according to the audit. So despite the cuts to higher education, the lottery provides a $2.9 billion net gain for education overall. However, the majority of those funds go to lottery scholarships, which University of South Carolina spokesman Wes Hickman said does not help decrease tuition.
"The only way to help us freeze tuition or slow tuition growth is through increased funding to higher education — direct appropriations to the institutions that pay for operational expenditures," Hickman wrote in an email. "In fact, the (audit) makes that exact point. The authorizing legislation for the lottery says that funds must supplement, not supplant, the funding levels for higher education that existed at the time. However, as we’ve been saying for years and the (audit) concludes, that’s exactly what has happened."
It's not illegal for the Legislature to contradict state statute in allocating taxpayer money, according to the audit. A 2006 S.C. Attorney General's opinion based on the 1905 U.S. Supreme Court decision Manigault v. Springs says future legislatures are not bound to previous legislatures' funding.
"Although one would expect the Legislature to act in accordance with the statues it enacts, based on Manigault and our prior opinions, the Legislature has discretion to disregard its own acts," the 2006 S.C. Attorney General opinion says.
So long as the spending is used for education — a requirement specified in the state constitution — lawmakers can spend it however they want, the legal opinion says.
State Sen. Rex Rice, R-Pickens, said he called for the audit because "I didn't like the way we were pulling the wool over the eyes of the taxpayers," he said.
Rather than funding essential programs through the general fund, as S.C. statute requires, the Legislature since 2002 has spent $504 million in lottery revenue funding programs and resources that would usually be funded other ways, according to the audit.
Here are a few examples of what the money was spent on:
- $164 million for technology at public universities and colleges
- $42.6 million for academic building improvements at public universities and colleges
- $25 million for K-12 "instructional materials"
- $6.4 million for K-12 textbooks
- $22 million for "6-8 Reading, Math, Science & Social Studies Program"
"They should have been general fund expenditures," Hutto said.
Kathy Maness, executive director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association, said that might not be practical. If that funding didn't come from lottery revenue, it likely would not have come at all. That's because the prospect of raising taxes to pay for education, as Maness said, is "not going to happen."
Tim Hofferth, chairman of the state Commission on Higher Education, said the audit "confirms a lot of what the Commission has been saying for the last few years.
"While some are only focused on the level of state funding, it needs to be pointed out that we don’t have strictly a revenue problem, we also have a spending problem. Until we address both, we’re just treating symptoms rather than the underlying health of higher education in South Carolina. Both of these — and other issues — must be addressed or access to, and affordability of, higher education will continue to become more and more of a problem for our citizens.”
