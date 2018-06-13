SC father and son waited in car as 9-foot gator dragged bloody carcass across road

A father and son in South Carolina had to idle in the road last weekend, while a 9-foot gator dragged a bloody, bloated carcass across the pavement.
Daniel Martin posted a 44-second video of the scene Monday on Facebook, explaining it happened while he was camping in gator-rich Berkeley County, just north of Charleston.
"Wow, that's a big alligator," Martin is heard saying in the video. "And there's a fish or something in the middle of the road. He's coming to eat it."
Whether it was a very large fish or a baby deer is unclear. The alligator is seen cautiously crawling into the middle of the road, where it grabs the carcass with its mouth and drags it into the dark, leaving a trail of blood along the asphalt.
"And back in the water," Martin is heard saying, as the alligator vanishes.
Martin told TV station WCSC he was camping with his 10-year-old son, Nathan, at the Short Stay Recreation Area when they headed to a shower facility and spotted the alligator.
"I had just passed the area 10 minutes earlier in the dark on an electric scooter," Martin told the station. "Luckily didn't run into the gator at that time."
Nathan is clearly in awe of the alligator, repeatedly saying "Oh my god" in the background of the video as it grabs the less-then-fresh meat from the roadway.
The video comes amidst a string of odd alligators encounters reported in South Carolina, including a 7-foot alligator that tried climbing a neighborhood fence in Mount Pleasant last month and a 6-foot alligator that sat unrepentantly on an interstate ramp in North Charleston in April. State officials had to close the ramp until the alligator could be moved.
In some cases, the encounters have been deadly.
The first week of May, a mother from Florida and two children were killed after their car hit an alligator on Interstate 95 just before 1 a.m. in Orangeburg County, S.C.
