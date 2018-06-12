An SC deputy nearly ran over student boarding school bus. And it was caught on video

An Anderson sheriff's deputy nearly ran over a 15-year-old girl as she boarded a school bus in May, according to a newly released video showing the accident.
As Jordan Reyes approached the Pendleton High School bus, the marked deputy's car rushed between her and Anderson County District 4's vehicle, according to ABC News.
The close call with the patrol car whipped Reyes around. The deputy, Adrienne McMahan, then drives into a ditch, according to WYFF.
McMahan was on her way to a non-emergency domestic call when she took her eyes off the road, WYFF reported. The deputy was reprimanded for driving too fast for the weather conditions, though she was following the speed limit.
Reyes only injury was too her foot, which was run over by the deputy, according to ABC.
